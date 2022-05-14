FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTCI. Piper Sandler lowered FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.32.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,757,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,648,695.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $145,798.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,110 shares of company stock worth $2,193,450.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FTC Solar by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 1,458,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

