FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Lowered to $7.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,328,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,198,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,110 shares of company stock worth $2,193,450.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 101.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.