FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 236.8% in April

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FUJIY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

