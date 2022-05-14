Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.
Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulton Financial (FULTP)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.