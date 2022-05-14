Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

