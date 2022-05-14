Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. 1,780,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,378. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $1,797,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,518,945 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,665. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Funko by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

