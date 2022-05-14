Furucombo Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $181,099.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00540025 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,903.37 or 2.08483132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

