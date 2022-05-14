Fuse Network (FUSE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $511,507.00

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $511,507.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

