FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:FF opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

