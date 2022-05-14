FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
NYSE:FF opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter.
About FutureFuel (Get Rating)
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FutureFuel (FF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.