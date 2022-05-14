G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Shares Down 0.1%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. 24,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 70,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 60.0% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G Squared Ascend I (GSQD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.