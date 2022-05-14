G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $39.33 Average PT from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,542. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

