GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $820,462.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00551500 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,553.51 or 2.14339094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008895 BTC.

About GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.