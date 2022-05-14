Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8,367.19

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,367.19 ($103.16) and traded as low as GBX 6,600 ($81.37). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 6,790 ($83.71), with a volume of 51,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,258.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,320.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) dividend. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

