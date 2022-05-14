Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8,367.19

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8,367.19 ($103.16) and traded as low as GBX 6,600 ($81.37). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 6,790 ($83.71), with a volume of 51,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,258.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,320.08.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.