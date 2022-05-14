GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 11.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares rose 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.06 and last traded at $90.59. Approximately 195,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,102,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of -1.10.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 11,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GameStop by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

