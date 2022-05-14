Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.4% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,172,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990,094. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

