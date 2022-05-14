Gas (GAS) Trading Down 38.6% This Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00007802 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $23.46 million and $5.55 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

