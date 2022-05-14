GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEAGY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($49.47) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($46.32) to €42.00 ($44.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 during trading hours on Friday. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

