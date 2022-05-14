Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,604,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,057.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

GMTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 105,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

