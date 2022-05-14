Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 182 ($2.24) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 177 ($2.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $$1.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.