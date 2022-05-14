Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 182 ($2.24) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 177 ($2.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $$1.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

