General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

