Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNCA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,269,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

