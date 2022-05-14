Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNCA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,269,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.