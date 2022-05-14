German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

GABC traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $34.83. 104,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,411. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,204 shares of company stock worth $303,339. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 83.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

