Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $81.58.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

