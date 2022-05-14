Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 285000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Get Gitennes Exploration alerts:

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.