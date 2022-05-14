Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

GOOD stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,998.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.