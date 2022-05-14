Glencore’s (GLEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.27) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.24) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.00) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 623 ($7.68) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 556.86 ($6.87).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 461.35 ($5.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £60.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 493.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.34. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.66).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

