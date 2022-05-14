Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

