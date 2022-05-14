Glenview Trust Co Buys 640 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.