Glenview Trust Co Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

