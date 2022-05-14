Glenview Trust Co Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.59 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

