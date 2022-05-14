Glenview Trust Co Takes $308,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

