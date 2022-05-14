Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.07. 103,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $378.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

