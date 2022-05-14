Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Up 116.7% in April

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MILN stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $45.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 309.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.

