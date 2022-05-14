GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Up 59.3% in April

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GO Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 94,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,651. GO Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in GO Acquisition by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.