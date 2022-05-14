Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,310,467 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 268.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Coherent worth $479,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $269.42. The stock had a trading volume of 177,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.04 and a 12 month high of $278.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.58). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.