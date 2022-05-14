Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,903 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.95% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $254,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

NYSE:FR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

