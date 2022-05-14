Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 75.01% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $359,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSUS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 721,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period.

Shares of GSUS stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $66.27.

