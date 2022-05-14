Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 241.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $201,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.09. 2,131,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

