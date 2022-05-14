Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $446.19 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.58% of RingCentral worth $446,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,714. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.30.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.68.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

