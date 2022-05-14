Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,116,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $397,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,316,000 after acquiring an additional 251,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,960,000 after purchasing an additional 154,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,561,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286,407 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

