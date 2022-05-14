Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 233,045 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Fastenal worth $212,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

