Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,480,790 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,083,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.60% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $460,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,222,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

