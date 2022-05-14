Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,540,583 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,064,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,540,583 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.50% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $406,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,384,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,815. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.