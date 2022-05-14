Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 358,408 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $402,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $9.39 on Friday, hitting $240.39. 1,792,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.