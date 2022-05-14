Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 530,146 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Agilent Technologies worth $222,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

