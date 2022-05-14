Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 840,283 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840,283 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 5.86% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $216,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.08. 2,738,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,109. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

