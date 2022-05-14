Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 51655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$121.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 23.83 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

