Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 79,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 816,363 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $15.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.