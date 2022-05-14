Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 909 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.12 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

