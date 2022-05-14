Good Life Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $9.16 on Friday, reaching $208.55. 580,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day moving average of $256.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

